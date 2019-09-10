Collier (ankle) is expected to return to practice Wednesday and participate fully, Liz Mathews of Seahawks Wire reports.

Collier missed the season opener Sunday with an ankle injury that he's been nursing since the start of training camp. When healthy, the 23-year-old is expected to at least provide depth on Seattle's defensive front.

