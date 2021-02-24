Collier had arthroscopic surgery on his ankle Tuesday, Good Morning Football reports.
Collier didn't miss any games in 2020, making 16 starts in the regular season and one more in the playoffs. His total of three sacks in 27 career games is disappointing for a first-round pick, but he at least gave the Seahawks competent snaps at multiple D-line positions in his second pro season -- an upgrade from his invisible rookie campaign. Collier didn't sound too worried about the ankle scope, and he should be healthy before training camp.