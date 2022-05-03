site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' L.J. Collier: Has fifth-year option declined
The Seahawks didn't pick up the fifth-year option on Collier's rookie contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Barring further contract negotiations, Collier will become a free agent after the 2022 season. He appeared in 10 games for Seattle in 2021, collecting eight tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed.
