Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Collier will remain sidelined for multiple weeks due to a "badly sprained ankle," Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

A specific timetable for Collier's return remains undisclosed, but it appears possible that his absence could extend over the entire preseason and possibly into the regular season. Carroll called Collier's sprain "rare" and "unusual," making it increasingly difficult to estimate a possible return date. With Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) also nursing an injury, Nazir Jones appears primed for increased reps with the first team.