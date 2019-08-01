Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Collier will remain sidelined for multiple weeks due to a "badly sprained ankle," Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

A specific timetable for Collier's return remains undisclosed, but it appears possible that his absence could extend over the entire preseason and possibly into the regular season. Carroll called Collier's sprain "rare" and "unusual," making it increasingly difficult to estimate a possible return date. With Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) also nursing an injury, Nazir Jones appears primed for increased reps with the first team.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...