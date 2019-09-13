Seahawks' L.J. Collier: May be healthy scratch
Coach Pete Carroll said Collier (ankle) has been cleared to play but may be inactive for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Carroll tends to hold his cards close to the chest when it comes to injuries and who's going to play, and he continues to do it on the defensive line where DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) is questionable and DT Poona Ford (calf) is doubtful. He also stated that he wanted to see what rotations would be necessary Sunday. Reading between the lines, the Seahawks only have two healthy defensive tackles -- Al Woods and Bryan Mone -- if Ford can't play, so they'll likely need a defensive end to bump inside. If that happens, Collier's depth will be necessary at defensive end. It's nearly impossible to tell what Carroll has planned, but it seems unlikely he keeps the team's first-round pick out of the defense altogether.
