Collier (elbow) was spotted with a wrap on his left elbow during Sunday's practice after suffering an injury during the Seahawks' mock game Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Collier appeared in 10 games for Seattle in 2021, totaling eight tackles and one pass defensed. The Seahawks didn't pick up the fifth-year option on the 2019 first-round pick's contract this offseason, so his future in Seattle is uncertain.