The Seahawks placed Collier (elbow) on injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Collier was sidelined for the majority of training camp due to the issue but garnered a spot on the initial 53-man roster, so he didn't have to go on season-ending IR. However, the 2019 first-round pick will still have to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season. Collier appeared in 10 games for Seattle in 2021, totaling eight tackles, but the Seahawks didn't pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract this offseason, leaving his future in Seattle as uncertain.