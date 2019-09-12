Collier (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Collier's full participation Thursday is a step in the right direction, as he was limited in Wednesday's practice. The 24-year-old has been nursing an ankle injury since the start of training camp, but he seems to be on track to suit up Sunday against Pittsburgh.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week