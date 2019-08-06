Collier said Tuesday that he has a legitimate chance to be ready for Week 1 as he nurses a sprained ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Collier was carted off the field during last Tuesday's practice, and was diagnosed with a "badly sprained" ankle. As noted by Rapoport, a source with the team told him that the sprain is actually on the top of his foot, which isn't as serious compered to a high-ankle sprain. Expect the team to updated their 2019 first-round pick's status as Week 1 approaches, but Collier's stead, Nazir Jones should continue to take increased reps with the first team.