Collier (coaches decision) will be active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Collier has been inactive for the first three games of his NFL career via coaches decision. However, coach Pete Carroll now appears comfortable enough to give him the green light. The rookie will provide depth at defensive end and presumably help contribute on special teams.

