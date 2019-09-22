Seahawks' L.J. Collier: Remains healthy scratch
Collier (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Saints.
The 2019 first-round pick will have to wait at least another week to make his NFL debut. Collier had previously dealt with an ankle injury, but he'd been cleared to play ahead of the Week 2 tilt against the Steelers last Sunday.
More News
-
Seahawks' L.J. Collier: May be healthy scratch•
-
Seahawks' L.J. Collier: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Seahawks' L.J. Collier: Expected to return soon•
-
Seahawks' L.J. Collier: Ruled out for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' L.J. Collier: Return to practice looming•
-
Seahawks' L.J. Collier: Pushing for Week 1 debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...