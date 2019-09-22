Collier (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Saints.

The 2019 first-round pick will have to wait at least another week to make his NFL debut. Collier had previously dealt with an ankle injury, but he'd been cleared to play ahead of the Week 2 tilt against the Steelers last Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories