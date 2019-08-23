Collier (ankle) resumed running on the ground Friday and is nearing a return to practice, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Collier is working his way back from a significant ankle sprain. The 2019 first-round pick appears to be making significant progress in his recovery, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season. With Nazir Jones (knee) also managing an injury, Barkevious Mingo, Cassius Marsh, Branden Jackson and Rasheem Green stand to see increased work as long as Collier remains sidelined.