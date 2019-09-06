Collier (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Collier was able to put in limited work during practice this week, but it still won't be enough for him to play in Week 1. Collier is still working his way back from a significant ankle sprain he suffered in late July and should be considered week-to-week.

