The Seahawks selected Collier in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

This is a strange selection, and one that figures to draw plenty of criticism. Collier shows a decent amount of skill and has some interesting inside-out versatility at 6-foot-2, 283 pounds, but the emphasis in that case might be on the 'inside' part given that Collier showed poor athletic testing (4.91-second 40, 30-inch vertical, 12.59 agility score). He doesn't really have production to make his case, either, as his senior season at TCU saw him total six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in what was by far his most productive season.