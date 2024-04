The Seahawks and Tomlinson agreed to a one-year contract Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Addressing one of its top needs along the offensive line, Seattle is bringing in Tomlinson, who has started 138 games, all but one of them at left guard, across nine NFL campaigns between the Lions, 49ers and Jets. The 32-year-old is slated to slot in at the aforementioned position with his new squad.