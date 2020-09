Coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's win over the Cowboys that Hill is nursing a back issue, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll specifically noted that Hill, who was inactive Sunday, woke up with a back injury. The fourth-year pro played 85 percent of snaps in Week 2, and Jamal Adams (groin) was forced out versus the Cowboys due to an injury, so Hill could have an opportunity to handle significant defensive snaps Week 4 if he's able to get healthy.