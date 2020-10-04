site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Lano Hill: Not suiting up Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Hill (back) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Hill didn't practice all week after suiting up as a limited participant for Wednesday's walk-through, so this news isn't surprising. With Hill sidelined for Week 4, look for Ryan Neal to draw the start at safety alongside Quandre Diggs.
