The Seahawks placed Hill (back) on injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Hill has already missed three games with this back injury, and now that he's on IR, he'll be required to miss three more. The Seahawks signed 2015 first-round pick Damarious Randall off the practice squad in a corresponding move to add depth behind starters Jamal Adams (groin) and Quandre Diggs. Hill will be eligible to return Week 10 against the Rams.