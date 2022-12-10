Seattle elevated Treadwell from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Treadwell is set to suit up for a third consecutive week, meaning the Seahawks will need to sign him to the active roster if they need him to play beyond Week 14. The 27-year-old wideout has caught his only target for one yard through two games in 2022.