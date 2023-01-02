Treadwell caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets.

Tyler Lockett returned to the lineup but missed a major chunk of the game due to a leg injury, so Treadwell played 55 percent of the snaps. He handled an 85 percent share in Week 16. He appears to be the clear No. 3 in this offense right now because Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) is on injured reserve. However, Treadwell's role will be scaled back significantly if Lockett is healthy heading into Week 18 versus the Rams.