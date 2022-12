Seattle activated Treadwell from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Treadwell will join the Seahawks' 53-man roster for a second consecutive game, and after Sunday he'll be eligible for just one more elevation before he would have to be signed to the team's active roster in order to suit up. He played just seven offensive snaps in Week 12.