Seattle signed Treadwell from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Treadwell has been elevated for three consecutive games with Dee Eskridge (hand) on injured reserve, catching his lone target for one yard across 29 offensive snaps. However, with Tyler Lockett (finger) also out now, Treadwell will get a spot on the active roster for the remainder of the regular season. He figures to compete with Dareke Young and Penny Hart for the No. 3 spot behind DK Metcalf and Marquise Goodwin until Lockett is able to return.
