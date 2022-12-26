Treadwell caught three of seven targets for 26 yards in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Treadwell was signed off the practice squad following Tyler Lockett's hand injury. He surprisingly finished second on the team with 62 offensive snaps, landing ahead of Marquise Goodwin, who missed most of the third quarter with a wrist injury. Treadwell's target share is appealing for fantasy purposes, but he'll likely revert to the No. 3 role if Goodwin is fully healthy in Week 17 versus the Jets.