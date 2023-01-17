Treadwell posted six catches (10 targets) for 42 yards through six regular-season games during the 2022 season. He wasn't targeted in his lone postseason outing.

Treadwell filled in when Tyler Lockett was out with a hand injury and logged an 85 percent snap share, but he posted just three catches for 26 yards. The 27-year-old receiver has played with four teams over the past four seasons. His best season was in 2021 when he posted a 33-434-1 line over 12 games with the Jaguars. He'll need to earn a roster spot in training camp wherever he lands next year.