Head coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that Shenault (oblique) is considered day-to-day with an oblique injury and should be able to practice this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Shenault suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Seahawks' 20-17 win over the 49ers this past Sunday. The 2020 second-round pick wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but he'll have two more chances this week to participate in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Across 10 regular-season games, Shenault has logged 449 yards and one touchdown while serving as the Seahawks' primary kick returner.