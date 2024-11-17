Shenault is doubtful to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against San Francisco due to an oblique injury.

Shenault was hurt in the first quarter and appears unlikely to return. He's been a minor part of Seattle's passing game this season but has been impactful as a kick returner, and he scored a touchdown on a 97-yard kickoff return in the first meeting against the 49ers in Week 6. Kenny McIntosh and Dee Williams will likely be back for kickoffs while Shenault is out.