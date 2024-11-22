Shenault (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Shenault has played a total of 43 offensive snaps this season. He's caught all five of his targets for 36 yards and rushed one time for one yard. Shenault mainly plays on special teams for Seattle.
