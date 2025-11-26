Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Adds another sack in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 30-24 win against the Titans.
Williams was able to finish with at least four takedowns for the ninth time this season, but most notably, he was able to sack Cam Ward in the third quarter for his third sack in four contests. The defensive lineman has now compiled 45 total tackles (24 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over 11 games this year.
More News
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Notches sack in Week 10 win•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Records tackle for loss in win•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Kept in check vs. Bucs•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Posts 1.5 sacks Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Still considered limited Tuesday•