Williams recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 30-24 win against the Titans.

Williams was able to finish with at least four takedowns for the ninth time this season, but most notably, he was able to sack Cam Ward in the third quarter for his third sack in four contests. The defensive lineman has now compiled 45 total tackles (24 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over 11 games this year.