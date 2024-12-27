Williams recorded five solo tackles and 2.0 sacks in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.

The Bears were missing their starting left tackle and left guard, and Williams capitalized on the situation to record his eighth and ninth sacks of the season. The 30-year-old defensive end is finishing the season red-hot with 6.5 sacks over the final six games. This is his best performance since 2020 when he tallied 11.5 sacks.