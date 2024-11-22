Williams (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals and is expected to play, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Williams has been dealing with the foot injury for a couple weeks but should be out there for this NFC West tilt. On the season, Williams has logged 25 tackles (13 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and 14 QB hits.
