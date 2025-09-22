Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Considered limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (elbow) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Williams recorded four total tackles (two solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's 44-13 win over the Saints, but he may have left the game a little worse for wear. The defensive lineman will have two more chances to log a full practice before Thursday's contest against the Cardinals.
