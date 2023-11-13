Williams recorded two solo tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders.

The 29-year-old defensive end recorded his first sack as a Seahawk by taking down Sam Howell for a 10-yards loss in the second quarter. Williams now has 25 tackles (16 solo) and 2.5 sacks this season. Two of those sacks have been against Howell, as Williams took him down once while playing for the Giants.