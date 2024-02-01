Williams recorded 62 tackles (37 solo), 5.5 sacks and two pass breakups across 18 games between the Giants and Seahawks in 2023.

Williams played 18 games this season because the Giants traded him to the Seahawks midseason, missing both of the team's bye weeks. He tallied four sacks with his new team. Williams will be a free agent in March and turn 30 years old in June. He has shown enough juice to be a solid pass rusher still. It's unclear if he'll stick around for the new regime in Seattle.