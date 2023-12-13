Watch Now:

Williams had four tackles (two solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

Williams registered a sack for the second straight game after taking down Brock Purdy early in the third quarter for a six-yard loss. Williams has registered three sacks since joining the Seahawks on Oct. 30 and is up to 4.5 sacks on the year.

