Williams had four tackles (two solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers.
Williams registered a sack for the second straight game after taking down Brock Purdy early in the third quarter for a six-yard loss. Williams has registered three sacks since joining the Seahawks on Oct. 30 and is up to 4.5 sacks on the year.
