The Giants agreed Monday to trade Williams to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With the move, the 5-2 Seahawks have made a major upgrade to their defensive line ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. In eight games with the Giants this season, Williams has recorded 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, in order to facilitate the deal, the Giants are likely to assume all or most of the remaining $10 million owed on Williams' contract this season.