Williams has agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract extension with the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

The 32-year-old and three-time Pro Bowler has been a force up front since joining the Seahawks in 2023, and the latest pact -- which includes $56 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter of ESPN -- will keep him in Seattle for three more years. He figures to remain one of the top contributors on a Seahawks defense that is one of the top units to target in fantasy drafts.