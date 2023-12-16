Williams (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Williams upgraded to full participation Friday after being limited in Thursday's session. Barring any setback, it looks like he'll be good to go for Monday's game against the Eagles. Since being traded from the Giants in late October, Williams has 18 tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, in six games.
