Williams (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Williams logged four tackles, including a sack, and one pass defended during Sunday's loss to the 49ers. While he played his usual percentage of defensive snaps (75) against San Francisco, it appears the 29-year-old sustained some sort of ankle injury during the contest. Leonard has been a stalwart since being traded to Seattle in late October, tallying 18 tackles and three sacks over the last six games. He'll now have two more opportunities to improve his practice activity before Monday's matchup versus Philadelphia.