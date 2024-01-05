Williams (shoulder) did not participate in practice Thursday after participating in full during Wednesday's session, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The starting defensive end has played in all nine games since being traded to the Seahawks by the Giants in October, but he appears in danger of missing Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals. Williams' status in Friday's practice may help determine whether he plays in Week 18. Dre'Mont Jones and Myles Adams are the only healthy defensive ends on Seattle's depth chart.