Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Notches sack in Week 10 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams posted two tackles, including 1.0 sacks, against the Cardinals in a 44-22 win Sunday.
Williams' sack was a three-yard takedown of Jacoby Brissett in the second quarter. The veteran defensive end has record a full sack in consecutive contests and is up to 5.0 sacks through nine contests on the campaign.
More News
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Records tackle for loss in win•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Kept in check vs. Bucs•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Posts 1.5 sacks Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Still considered limited Tuesday•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Considered limited Monday•