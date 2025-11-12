default-cbs-image
Williams posted two tackles, including 1.0 sacks, against the Cardinals in a 44-22 win Sunday.

Williams' sack was a three-yard takedown of Jacoby Brissett in the second quarter. The veteran defensive end has record a full sack in consecutive contests and is up to 5.0 sacks through nine contests on the campaign.

