Williams recorded six tackles (three solo), including 2.5 sacks, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.
The veteran defensive end also played on 70 percent of the defensive snaps. Williams has 31 tackles (16 solo), including 5.0 sacks, in 10 games this season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Ready to rock•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Upgrades to limited practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Secures sack in win•