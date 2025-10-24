default-cbs-image
Williams finished with three tackles (one solo), including a tackle for a loss, in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans.

Though he did get in the backfield, Williams fell short of recording at least half a sack, which he did in four of the first six games of the season. In total, the veteran has 30 stops (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, through seven contests.

