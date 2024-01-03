Williams had six tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers.

Seattle's only sack on the day came when he took down Mason Rudolph early in the second quarter for an eight-yard loss, which resulted in Pittsburgh kicking a field goal on the next play. Leonard is up to 5.5 sacks on the season, 4.0 of which have come in his nine games with the Seahawks since being traded by the Giants on Oct. 30. He's one sack away from matching his production from the 2021 season.