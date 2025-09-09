Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Seven tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded seven total tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the 49ers.
Williams was tied for third on the team in takedowns, while he was also able to add a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss in the defeat. The defensive lineman is now in his third season with Seattle, looking to build off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 64 total tackles (37 solo), including 11.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which was an interception, over 16 regular-season games.
More News
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Hits double-digit sacks again•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Capitalizes on favorable matchup•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Cleared for Week 14•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Still nursing foot injury•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Massive game versus former team•
-
Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Good to go vs. Jets•