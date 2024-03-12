Williams is set to sign a three-year, $64.5 million deal with the Seahawks after playing the final 10 games of the 2023 season with the team, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

The veteran was traded to the Seahawks by the Giants after eight games in 2023. Williams finished the season with 62 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. Now, the 29-year-old will be part of the new regime under coach Mike Macdonald.