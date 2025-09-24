Williams (elbow) was deemed a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Williams picked up an elbow injury in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Saints. The Seahawks play Arizona on Thursday night this week, giving Williams less time to get well, though his status for that contest is still uncertain. If Williams can't play Thursday, more snaps on the defensive line could be available for Mike Morris.