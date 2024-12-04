Williams (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Williams was able to play through the foot injury this past Sunday against the Jets, and he finished with four tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and a pick-six against the team that selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He's still working through the foot injury, though he should be able to play against the Cardinals on Sunday unless he isn't able to practice over the next two days.