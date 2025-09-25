Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Suiting up Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (elbow) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Williams tweaked his elbow during the Seahawks' 44-13 win over the Saints on Sunday, but he's been cleared to play Week 4 after logging a full practice Thursday. The veteran defensive lineman has 15 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, over the first three games of the regular season.
