Williams (elbow) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Williams tweaked his elbow during the Seahawks' 44-13 win over the Saints on Sunday, but he's been cleared to play Week 4 after logging a full practice Thursday. The veteran defensive lineman has 15 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, over the first three games of the regular season.