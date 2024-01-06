Williams (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Arizona, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Despite not participating at practice Thursday, Williams is in line to play in Week 18. He projects to start on the defensive line Sunday and will work to add to the 5.5 sacks he has already recorded this season.
