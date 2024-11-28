Williams (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Williams logged 2.5 sacks during the Seahawks' 16-6 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday, but he may have picked up a foot injury in the process. He'll have two more chances to practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
